Pack starts spring ball after frustrating 2021 season

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers took the practice field Tuesday afternoon for the first spring practice of this year.

Head Coach Todd Quick will look to turn the ship around after the Panthers finished 4-6 last year and failed to make the playoffs after 23 straight appearances.

KTRE sports Director Caleb Beames spoke to Quick and Junior Bralyn Holman in this WebXtra.

