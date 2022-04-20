Pack starts spring ball after frustrating 2021 season

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers took the practice field Tuesday afternoon for the first spring practice of this year.

Head Coach Todd Quick will look to turn the ship around after the Panthers finished 4-6 last year and failed to make the playoffs after 23 straight appearances.

KTRE sports Director Caleb Beames spoke to Quick and Junior Bralyn Holman in this WebXtra.

