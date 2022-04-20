Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Few showers/thundershowers northern areas tonight...not many. Few more on Wednesday morning, then ending by early PM. Windy on Wednesday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are expecting mostly cloudy skies overnight along with a slight chance for a few showers and/or thundershowers over the northern sections of East Texas, generally north of Interstate 20 during the overnight hours. Nothing is expected to become severe, but, as always, we will monitor for you. On Wednesday, we are expecting some showers/thundershowers across portions of East Texas, once again, nothing is anticipated to become too strong and most should end by early afternoon. A few showers are possible very early on Thursday morning, then we dry out for a few days...and warm up quite a bit. The southerly winds are expected to be quite breezy through early next week...increasing our temperatures and humidity values. Sctrd showers are possible Sunday PM and then more are expected on Monday of next week as a cold front passes through East Texas. A few storms may be stronger with this front, so stay tuned as we approach the beginning of next week. Once the front passes through, the rain chances end and temperatures cool down a bit. Have a great night.

