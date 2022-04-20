East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms north of I-20 this morning. This will most likely be our best chance for rain today with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and warm, breezy conditions. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s and south winds will gust up to 20 and 25 mph. Tomorrow starts out cloudy with a slight chance for a sprinkle, but becomes partly cloudy by afternoon. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s with breezy conditions through the end of the week. The weekend looks warm and breezy with a chance for rain late Sunday that will increase Sunday night into Monday morning with the next cold front.

