Jacksonville ISD names Campus Teachers of the Year
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Eight educators were named as Jacksonville ISD’s Campus Teachers of the Year on Tuesday.
Surprise visits were made to the campuses to award the teachers the honor. Campus Teachers of the are voted on by co-workers and the winners are presented with plaques, posters and monetary gifts of $50.
This year’s winners include:
- Shelby Stewart, Jacksonville High School
- Linda Hanson, Jacksonville Middle School
- Yolanda Latham, Nichols Intermediate
- Abigail Dean, East Side Elementary
- Roxanna Gurrusquieta, Fred Douglass Elementary
- Ana Castillo, West Side Elementary
- Kayla Akin, Joe Wright Elementary
- Campass/Academy, Keri Antes
The JISD Secondary and Elementary Teachers of the Year were chosen by an anonymous committee and presented with $500 from the district and $500 from the Education Foundation. These two will advance to the Region 7 ESC Teacher of the Year competition. Those winners are:
- JISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, Ana Castillo, West Side Elementary
- JISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, Yolanda Latham, Nichols Intermediate
District Employees of the Year were also surprised, including Paraprofessional of the Year, Auxiliary (Support Staff) Employee of the Year, and Non-Teaching Professional of the Year. The three distinctions are based on nominations from anyone within the district and chosen by anonymous committees based on what is submitted in those nominations. The winners receive $500 from the district, and an engraved plaque and $500 from the Education Foundation. They include:
- Paraprofessional Employee of the Year, Glenda Stewart, Jacksonville High School CTE Secretary
- Auxiliary Employee of the Year, Alex Garcia, Technology Services
- Non-Teaching Professional Employee of the Year, Martha Melendez, District Bilingual Strategist
