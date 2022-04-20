Jacksonville ISD names Campus Teachers of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Eight educators were named as Jacksonville ISD’s Campus Teachers of the Year on Tuesday.

Surprise visits were made to the campuses to award the teachers the honor. Campus Teachers of the are voted on by co-workers and the winners are presented with plaques, posters and monetary gifts of $50.

This year’s winners include:

Shelby Stewart, Jacksonville High School

Linda Hanson, Jacksonville Middle School

Yolanda Latham, Nichols Intermediate

Abigail Dean, East Side Elementary

Roxanna Gurrusquieta, Fred Douglass Elementary

Ana Castillo, West Side Elementary

Kayla Akin, Joe Wright Elementary

Campass/Academy, Keri Antes

The JISD Secondary and Elementary Teachers of the Year were chosen by an anonymous committee and presented with $500 from the district and $500 from the Education Foundation. These two will advance to the Region 7 ESC Teacher of the Year competition. Those winners are:

JISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, Ana Castillo, West Side Elementary

JISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, Yolanda Latham, Nichols Intermediate

District Employees of the Year were also surprised, including Paraprofessional of the Year, Auxiliary (Support Staff) Employee of the Year, and Non-Teaching Professional of the Year. The three distinctions are based on nominations from anyone within the district and chosen by anonymous committees based on what is submitted in those nominations. The winners receive $500 from the district, and an engraved plaque and $500 from the Education Foundation. They include:

Paraprofessional Employee of the Year, Glenda Stewart, Jacksonville High School CTE Secretary

Auxiliary Employee of the Year, Alex Garcia, Technology Services

Non-Teaching Professional Employee of the Year, Martha Melendez, District Bilingual Strategist

