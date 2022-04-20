Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Homes needed for 5 guinea pigs dropped off at Tyler animal shelter

up for adoption
up for adoption(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A family dropped off five guinea pigs to the animal shelter yesterday in Tyler. Now the shelter is doing their part to find a new family and shelter for them.

“Most of our guinea pigs, as long as they’re in good health, we go through our normal adoption procedures. Fill out an application if you’d like one of them and come see us,” says Director of Tyler Animal services, Shawn Markmann.

Markmann says that the guinea pigs are $10 each.

Up for adoption at Tyler Animal Services
Up for adoption at Tyler Animal Services(Sariah Bonds)

Markmann gave the largest guinea pig the nick name football.

"Football"
"Football"(Sariah Bonds)

The animal shelter is unsure of what the gender of the guinea pigs are and that the family who dropped them off was moving and could no longer take care of them.

