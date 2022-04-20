Gov. Abbott’s inspections could bring more federal attention to border concerns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There has been a lot of activity around the Texas-Mexico border recently as Title 42 will soon be ending. Governor Greg Abbott in an attempt to control drugs and undocumented migrants from crossing the border--a job he believes President Biden should be doing--implemented new border checks. Raymond Robertson, Director of the Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics, and Public Policy at Texas A&M, joined First News at Four to break down the impact that trying these new measures had.

Governor Abbott was able to reach out to the governors of Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Nuevo León, the four Mexican states that border Texas. They came to agreements on ending the controversial border checks.

According to Robertson, the reaction in Texas to Abbott’s inspections was very mixed.

“I think there’s a lot of people very concerned about migration throughout the state, but at the same time, Texas is a very pro-business state and I think a lot of businesses were concerned because Texas relies heavily on commercial trade with Mexico.

Abbott’s policy tied up traffic and slowed down commerce, but Robertson says there’s hope that something may come out of it.

It is possible that the governor’s actions could “catch the eye of Washington and will start bringing more attention to some of the concerns that we have along the border.”

While he has recently attempted to take matters into his own hands, Abbott has said that control of the border is a federal issue, not a state issue. This was made clear by the fact that the state police are only authorized to do vehicle safety inspections.

It remains to be seen if the federal government will respond with any new policies.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.