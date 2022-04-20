Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fire forces evacuation of dorm at Texas university; 3 hurt

Prairie View A&M Logo (MGN)
Prairie View A&M Logo (MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Three people were injured when a fire broke out early Wednesday at a residence hall at a Texas university, officials said.

The fire happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a student housing building at Prairie View A&M University, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The school said the dorm was evacuated and all residents were accounted for.

The university said there were three reported injuries but did not provide details.

Fire officials told Houston TV station KTRK that the fire appeared to be contained to a hallway on the third floor. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carey Pennington (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Missing Tyler woman found, police say
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton takes stand
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Jose Pinal (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler man charged in Smith County pursuit that ended with crash
Source: KLTV Staff
Bullard police identify woman killed in April 9 wreck near Brook Hill School

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
At least 1 person injured in 3-vehicle wreck on US 69 in Tyler
North, southbound lanes of US 69 north of CR 490 closed after 2-vehicle wreck
North, southbound lanes of US 69 north of CR 490 closed after 2-vehicle wreck
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
WEBXTRA: Longview United Way to reveal fundraising numbers at luncheon
WEBXTRA: Longview United Way to reveal fundraising numbers at luncheon
WEBXTRA: Longview United Way to reveal fundraising numbers at luncheon
WEBXTRA: Longview United Way to reveal fundraising numbers at luncheon