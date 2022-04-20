Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to cloudy skies through the rest of the afternoon, then decreasing clouds this evening and tonight. We start off mostly cloudy each of the next 3 mornings, then become partly Cloud on Thursday and Saturday...but become mostly sunny on Friday afternoon. Clouds increase on Sunday with a chance of showers/thundershowers late in the day. Better chances for showers/thunderstorms likely to occur on Monday as another cold front passes through East Texas. At this time, we are not expecting a severe weather outbreak on Monday, but a few strong storms are certainly possible. We will keep you updated. Cooler Temps and drier days for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The south-southeasterly winds are likely to continue through Sunday. Rather breezy conditions are expected, except on Saturday, winds are expected to be higher with wind gusts near 30 mph or more. Northerly winds on Monday and Tuesday behind the front will come down a bit, then back to the southeast on Wednesday. Have a great Wednesday.

