East Texas Food Bank bringing new mobile pantry to Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be offering a new mobile food pantry monthly with fresh produce in Anderson County.

The pantry will be available on the fourth Wednesday of each month, from 10 a.m.-noon, beginning April 27, at the First Baptist Church Palestine located at 5700 TX Loop 256.

“Anderson County has a great need for food assistance as 17% of the residents are food insecure including 26% of children,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”

The East Texas Food Bank says they currently has seven partner agencies that operate food pantries in Frankston, Elkhart and Palestine, serving 1,100 households. There are also special programs to help seniors with a monthly box of food and children receive backpacks of food through their school. You can find out more information here.

The drive-through Mobile Pantry is open to anyone needing food and there are no ID requirements.

