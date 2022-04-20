Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Food Bank bringing new mobile pantry to Palestine

By Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be offering a new mobile food pantry monthly with fresh produce in Anderson County.

The pantry will be available on the fourth Wednesday of each month, from 10 a.m.-noon, beginning April 27, at the First Baptist Church Palestine located at 5700 TX Loop 256.

“Anderson County has a great need for food assistance as 17% of the residents are food insecure including 26% of children,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”

The East Texas Food Bank says they currently has seven partner agencies that operate food pantries in Frankston, Elkhart and Palestine, serving 1,100 households. There are also special programs to help seniors with a monthly box of food and children receive backpacks of food through their school. You can find out more information here.

The drive-through Mobile Pantry is open to anyone needing food and there are no ID requirements.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carey Pennington (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Missing Tyler woman found, police say
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton takes stand
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Jose Pinal (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler man charged in Smith County pursuit that ended with crash
Source: KLTV Staff
Bullard police identify woman killed in April 9 wreck near Brook Hill School

Latest News

Abney Park and Greg Hutson
City of Gilmer gets $150K grant to upgrade Abney Park
Source: KTRE Staff
24-hour fridge food pantry opens in Nacogdoches
Students and community members watched dancers performing at TJC's 30th annual International...
Tyler Junior College celebrates 30th annual International and Passport Day
up for adoption
Homes needed for 5 guinea pigs dropped off at Tyler animal shelter