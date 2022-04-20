Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans express opposing opinions on recent mask mandate change

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Some citizens are happy that they now have the choice to wear a mask or not, while others think the mask mandate should remain in effect.

“I think it’s beneficial that everybody wear a mask but the entire country is kind of in an uproar about it. Some people say everybody should and some people say we don’t need to anymore. I just got back from DFW and everybody was talking about it,”

“If you have a mask, I think you should wear it when you’re very close to people,” said Flowers

Flowers says the new mask lift ruling has made passengers happier because it gives them the freedom to choose.

Tyler Airport Manager Steve Thompson says they like the change.

“We’re pretty excited to see that passengers now have that flexibility in their travels where they can make their own choice on what level of protection is or precaution is good for them,”

Thompson says he has made sure all of the signage throughout the airport is consistent with the new implications and that they have decided to keep their social distance markings to give passengers space.

“We even believe that having those social distance markings are good for other reasons; you know, it doesn’t even have to be pandemic but when it come to personal privacy up near the checking counters it’s been nice to see people encouraged to spread out a little bit,” said Thompson.

Catherine Morao who came to pick up her friend from the airport today shares her views.

“I think those who are symptomatic should wear the mask,” Morao said.

Her friend Andrew Brace, on the other hand. is happy that the mandate has officially lifted.

“It’s okay to not wear it,” said Brace.

