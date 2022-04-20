City of Tyler makes decision to help get storm electrical damage fixed faster

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is delaying inspections for work that would normally require an electrical inspection, to catch up on the demand following last week’s storm.

“We’ve been working with Oncor and we’ve asked them to go ahead and re-energize the services, residential services, without the release,” City of Tyler Chief Building Official David Gibson, Jr. said.

Gibson said the City is still doing the inspections, but is working with Oncor and electrical contractors to speed up the process because of the demand from last week’s storms.

“Normally in a regular day, pull the permit, do the work, call the inspection. Now, it’s do the work, pull the permit, and contact us,” Gibson said.

Gibson said an average day sees 10 permit calls. Yesterday, the City got 63 calls.

“With this storm here, there’s so many trees and stuff that was down and power lines that were down, that we’ve had to go to this method here,” Gibson said.

This is not the first time the City has done this. The City adjusted the plan at the beginning of COVID-19 and during the 2021 winter storm.

“We kind of got a little taste of this, so we do some inspections via pictures,” Gibson said.

Now, the City is working with Oncor to ensure that the repair process is done safely, although the inspection is delayed. The City plans to go back to inspect the homes again once they are caught up with the storm damage.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.