Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto presents 36th annual Project Tornado
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto shared his severe weather knowledge with East Texas classrooms in a live Project Tornado presentation.
Mark Scirto shared personal stories from his experience as a meteorologist and answered questions from classrooms concerning safety at home and on the road, wind patterns, lightning, flooding, and suggestions on the best way to prepare for a tornado.
This was the 36th year for Mark Scirto’s Project Tornado presentation.
Plus, see Katie Vossler’s delicious way of explaining the difference between a watch and warning.
Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.