Center man missing since beginning of April

Marcus Dewaynn Roberts, 51, was reported missing from Center, Texas on April 3, 2022.
Marcus Dewaynn Roberts, 51, was reported missing from Center, Texas on April 3, 2022.(Center Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - The Center Police Department in Shelby County, Texas, is looking for a man who has been missing since the start of April.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Marcus Dewaynn Roberts, 51. They say he has been missing since April 3. Roberts is described as a Black male who is 6′ tall and weighs about 250 lbs. He was last seen in the area of MLK Drive and the Bright Morning Star Church near there.

Roberts was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Bobby Walker at 936-598-2788.

