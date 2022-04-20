Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton denies hitting dock, drinking in first testimony to police

10:20 a.m. update - Detective Theresa Smith is questioned about her training in alcohol, intoxication and alcohol poisoning. Defense attorney implies that Hampton had alcohol amnesia and her lack of training caused her to conduct the interrogation improperly.

He asks her if she thought if Hampton knew where he was, who he was talking too. She said yes. He asked if that was the behavior of someone highly intoxicated and she said it was not.

10:00 a.m. update - Detective Theresa Smith continues testimony about the interview done with Hampton. She testified that he continued to deny drinking on the boat and says he doesn’t know anything about hitting a dock.

She told him he needed to tell the truth and show that he cares. The detective testified that she left the room and a deputy stayed in the room to continue talking to him to see if his story changes. Hampton continues to claim he didn’t drink on the boat and say he doesn’t know anything about hitting a dock and says over and over again that if he hit a dock his fiberglass boat would have sank.

During the interview, he was told he was being given an opportunity to tell the truth because he owed an answer to the family that just lost a child. Hampton responds by saying “you can’t put that on me and blame me for something I didn’t do”.

The morning’s first witness was Theresa Smith, a detective with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Smith questioned Hampton after the events of June 2, 2019 when Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez died after being struck by Hampton’s boat while playing with friends and family in the water at Lakeway Harbor. Hampton was accused of fleeing the scene after crashing through a dock and pier where Hernandez was playing. In the interview, however, Smith said Hampton originally denied even crashing through the dock in addition to denying charges of being intoxicated while doing so. Smith said Hampton claimed that he “can’t drink” because he was on probation, and that he would know if he hit a dock and he was adamant he did not hit a dock. Hampton continued to deny hitting the dock even after being informed a child had died as a result of his actions. Smith said Hampton told her “he has kids and doesn’t run from problems. He would tell them if he did it, but he didn’t do it.”

