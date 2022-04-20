Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County All-Stars looking to snap 3-game skid in KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

Angelina Showdown Practice
Angelina Showdown Practice(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The early years of the KTRE Pineywoods Showdown were dominated by the Angelina County All-Stars but the Nacogdoches All-Stars have been on a hot streak, winning three straight games dating back to 2017.

“Don’t put the pressure on me with the talk of Nacogdoches winning three straight,” Woden head coach and Nacogdoches County All-Stars coach Chase Phillips said. “It is going to be a great game. Angelina has a lot of talent over there. We will play as hard as we can and if our shots fall then we can compete and win the ball game.”

Angelina County won the first five games, before Nacogdoches finally won in 2014. Angelina boys then won in both 2015 and 2016. But since then the team in red has yet to win a game in the charity basketball games.

“We have some great players with our county representation,” Zavalla head coach and Angelina County All-Stars coach Patrick Sluga said. “I do not know much about Nac but I would put these guys against anyone.”

The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow after. Both games are at the new Panther Activity Center at Lufkin High School.

Admission is $5 at the door. Children under the age of 5 can get in free.

This will be the first time the game has been played in three years, as the previous two years were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

East Texas charities showcased in 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown