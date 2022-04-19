Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman runs out of gas, charged after police find 229 pounds of marijuana in car

Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.(Action News 5/MPD)
By WMC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman is facing drug charges after police found her vehicle unattended Sunday with hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside.

According to Memphis Police Department, Catherine Mardesich, 54, abandoned a Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 55 in a lane of traffic due to the vehicle running out of gas.

Officers responded to the area after getting reports that someone struck the vehicle.

While officers were on the scene, Mardesich returned to the vehicle. Police told her the car was going to be inventoried and towed. That’s when officers say she told them they could not go inside the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered 229 pounds of marijuana in multiple boxes and a duffel bag; there was also a large sum of money inside the vehicle, according to police.

Mardesich is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

