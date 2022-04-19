Longview Planning and Zoning board seeing more requests

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Planning and Zoning Commission had a busy meeting Tuesday evening.

Normally there are about four to eight things on the agenda, but this time there are a dozen consent and action items. Half of the requests involve retail or business zoning. City officials say they can’t recall the last time there were that many items on an agenda, and they think it means business in Longview could be on the upswing.

“We like to think that we are good to work with for business. I mean we have zoning for a reason. We have a unified development code in order to make sure that we plan and design our city in a way that works for businesses and residents. And that’s why we have this process,” said Longview City Spokesman Richard Yeakley.

Items that are approved by the zoning commission go before city council within a few weeks.

