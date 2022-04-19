Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview Planning and Zoning board seeing more requests

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Planning and Zoning Commission had a busy meeting Tuesday evening.

Normally there are about four to eight things on the agenda, but this time there are a dozen consent and action items. Half of the requests involve retail or business zoning. City officials say they can’t recall the last time there were that many items on an agenda, and they think it means business in Longview could be on the upswing.

“We like to think that we are good to work with for business. I mean we have zoning for a reason. We have a unified development code in order to make sure that we plan and design our city in a way that works for businesses and residents. And that’s why we have this process,” said Longview City Spokesman Richard Yeakley.

Items that are approved by the zoning commission go before city council within a few weeks.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris County shooting
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
This video still shows a puff of dirt apparently from a bullet.
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event

Latest News

Cornyn Broadband Roundtable
Masks At Airports
Jeffrey Hampton Sentencing Trial
Smith County Chase And Shooting
Source: KLTV Staff
Bullard police identify woman killed in April 9 wreck near Brook Hill School