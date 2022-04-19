U.S. Sen. Cornyn joins East Texas leaders for broadband roundtable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NEWS RELEASE:

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will participate in a roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Tyler. Cornyn will hear from regional leaders, health care providers, educators, and economic development officials at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

The roundtable will highlight the challenges of limited broadband access that many East Texas communities experience and how Sen. Cornyn’s current legislation would allow local leaders to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds for regional projects like expanding broadband and infrastructure.

Roundtable participants will share how broadband access impacts education, health care, and economic development and will emphasize the importance of bridging the digital divide.

Following the roundtable, Sen. Cornyn will hold a press conference.

Those attending the roundtable include:

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks

Chris Glenney, SVP Group Operations, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas

Jason Proctor, President, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital

David Cleveland, Executive Director, East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG)

Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent, Longview ISD

Jordan Nash, 7th grade student, Foster Middle School (LISD)

Lonnie Hunt, Executive Director, Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG)

Mickey Slimp, Broadband Project Manager/Consultant, Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG)

Chris Brown, Executive Director, Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG)

Dr. Timothy Barker, System Medical Director CMIO Ambulatory Care, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic

Dr. Roy “Brent” Wadle, VP Physician Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic

Duncan McAdoo, President, Prosperity Bank, Winnsboro

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.