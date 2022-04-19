Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler’s Fritz Hager 3 makes it to top 14 American Idol finalists

Fritz Hager 3
Fritz Hager 3(Fritz Hager 3 fanpage)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(KLTV) - After hearing the remaining 20 performers on American Idol on Sunday night, voters had an opportunity to vote for their favorite 10.

Then, added to the favorite 10 were four that were chosen by the judges from those remaining.

Tyler’s Fritz Hager, Jr., or Fritz Hager 3 as he is known on his fan page, was one of the top 10 chosen by fan votes. He will now move on to the next round of performances.

Congratulations, Fritz! Check out videos from tonight’s performance on Facebook.

