Two Bowie County school districts to implement 4-day school week

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Major changes are underway next year for two Bowie County school districts.

After a decision made by the school board, students in the DeKalb Texas Independent School District will only walk the halls for four days a week next year.

“For our teachers, I think this provides them with a stronger work life balance. But I do think for our students, what it does is have a better prepared teacher who is ready for them in the classroom,” said Dr. Chris Galloway, superintendent of DISD.

Galloway brought this idea back to Bowie County after attending an education conference earlier this year in Austin, Texas. He said the results of a survey showed 97% of teachers in his district liked the idea, along with 75% of students and 74% of parents.

High school teacher Claire Pennington said she is looking forward to the new schedule.

“This extra day is going to give me the time to do all the things I need to do, lesson planning, learning new technology, contacting parents, grading, things like that,” she said.

School leaders say they believe this move will improve retention of students and staff.

“What is does is gives us the opportunity to recruit veteran teachers who may not be doing the four-day week. 68% of teachers this year have talked about leaving the education field, period, just because of the stress and amount of time it takes,” said Galloway.

He said the four-day week should relieve some of that stress. According to school officials, the change will not affect teacher salaries, nor the par for non-certified employees. Extra curricular activities will remain the same.

The Malta School Board has also voted for a four-day school week.

