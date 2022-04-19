Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with highs in the 70s. This evening, temps in the 60s and 70s under cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures only cool into the low 60s. For Wednesday, rain returns to East Texas. A fair shot at a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Highs tomorrow in the low 80s, with the 80s continuing into the weekend.

Thursday through Saturday look dry and warm, breezy at times. Both Friday and Saturday we’ll be getting close to the low 90s, maybe in the low 90s for some folks. Rain then returns to the forecast beginning Sunday, with better chances on Monday of next week. We may see rain chances persist into Tuesday as well. Overall, the first half of the weekend does look nice, so if you need to do any yard work or have outdoor plans, Saturday will be the better day. Have a great Tuesday.

