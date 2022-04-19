Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after leading authorities in Smith County on a pursuit overnight.

According to the Bullard Police Department, at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US 69 inside the city limits of Bullard. When the sergeant approached the vehicle on the passenger side, the driver sped away and a pursuit initiated.

Bullard Police said the pursuit went south out of Bullard into Jacksonville where the suspect turned around and drove back north. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The pursuit continued northbound on various roads and eventually into the city of Whitehouse. The pursuit eventually went into the city of Tyler.

According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle turned into an apartment complex at 4400 Troup Highway. The suspect then began to flee on foot and deputies pursued.

At one point, the suspect fired a shot towards a deputy. The suspect continued to flee and eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the pursuit. The suspect is facing charges of Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris County shooting
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
A capture from surveillance footage which allegedly shows Jacolby Wallace during a convenience...
Marshall men charged in Tyler convenience store robbery

Latest News

Livingston businessman appointed to Trinity River Authority Board of Directors
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Sentencing phase begins for Tyler man charged in boating death of teen
Suspect pursuit beginning in Hallsville ends with crash
U.S. Sen. Cornyn joins East Texas leaders for broadband roundtable