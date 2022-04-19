Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after leading authorities in Smith County on a pursuit overnight.

According to the Bullard Police Department, at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US 69 inside the city limits of Bullard. When the sergeant approached the vehicle on the passenger side, the driver sped away and a pursuit initiated.

Bullard Police said the pursuit went south out of Bullard into Jacksonville where the suspect turned around and drove back north. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The pursuit continued northbound on various roads and eventually into the city of Whitehouse. The pursuit eventually went into the city of Tyler.

According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle turned into an apartment complex at 4400 Troup Highway. The suspect then began to flee on foot and deputies pursued.

At one point, the suspect fired a shot towards a deputy. The suspect continued to flee and eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the pursuit. The suspect is facing charges of Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant.

