Sentencing phase begins for Tyler man charged in boating death of teen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 11:35 a.m. update - Clark said he received a phone call while at the scene from a woman named Jessica Chapman. Chapman was on the boat and said she wanted to give a testimony after hearing that someone had died from the crash. She then provided the name of the driver and a description of the boat. Clark said Chapman told him they had all been drinking and were driving about 40 miles per hour when they hit the pier.

11:20 a.m. update - Daniel is dismissed and Texas game warden Clark is called to the stand.

Clark said he attempted to search for the boat at two different boat docks but found no sign of a boat matching the description given. He went back and questioned Hunter, Amber and Daniel and found they all had consistent statements. After viewing Roberto’s body, he was certain that the teen’s death was on instant due to the sever nature of his injuries.

11:10 a.m. update - Hunter Metlin is dismissed and his friend, Daniel, who also was at the lake the day of the incident, is called to the stand.

Daniel said there were several opportunities for Hampton to steer the boat away, but the boat never turned. He said the boat never slowed down and hit the pier at full throttle. The boat never reduced power after hitting the pier. Daniel said no one on the boat turned around to look at what happened before Hampton drove the boat away. He said there was no reasonable way a person could have caused that level of wreckage and not see what happened.

10:50 a.m. update - Hunter Metlin states Hampton was irresponsible in how he was driving the boat and is responsible for Roberto’s death. Hunter Metlin said boaters often drive too fast and too close in this area.

When asked why he thinks Hampton circled back around, Hunter Metlin said he thinks Hampton maybe had a previous altercation with someone in the area of the dock/pier and was intentionally trying to hit them. He said he does not think Hampton was inexperienced in driving the boat, but reckless.

10:25 a.m. update - Hunter Metlin, cousin of Amber, is called to the stand. Hunter lives within walking distance of the pier where Hampton’s boat crashed. He said that he saw the boat going fast, which was not unusual for boats on the lake, but then the boat circled back around and hit the deck. Hunter Metlin said people had no time to react by the time they saw the boat coming toward them, not even enough time to get to their feet. He said he estimates the boat was going 40-50 miles per hour.

After the boat’s impact, Hunter Metlin reacted by getting kids to safety and shortly after he saw Roberto’s body surface. He then describes the gruesome details of the teen’s injuries and believes Roberto was killed on impact.

10:00 a.m. update - A new witness is called, Amber Metlin, who was at the lake the day of the incident. Metlin said she got her kids to safety before the boat crashed into the pier. She said she heard a woman’s voice from in the boat calling out for people to “get out of the way.” Metlin said that it was only a few seconds from when she heard “get out of the way” to when the boat impacted the pier. She said she remembered there being another family at the pier with four or five kids who were not able to get out of the way.

Metlin said that she saw that it was Roberto who was killed and that everyone was in shock at what happened. The dock was in pieces and the boat “was just gone and left.” She said it looked like the boat was driving at full speed before impact and never slowed down.

Sentencing has begun for a Tyler man who plead guilty in connection with the 2019 boating death of a teenager.

Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33, plead guilty on Friday to a charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the June 2, 2019 death of 14-year-old Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez who died after being struck by Hampton’s boat while playing with friends and family in the water at Lakeway Harbor. Hampton was accused of fleeing the scene after he struck Hernandez.

A Texas game warden took the stand Monday as the sentencing phase began. Warden Temple described the scene when he arrived, saying that Hernandez had a sheet draped over him and that parts of the teen’s body were found on the pier. Temple said that Hampton did not stop to check on anyone after the incident and had fled the scene. Temple also said he was told the boat was going full throttle when it hit the pier with people on the dock and in the water.

