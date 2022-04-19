Bullard police identify woman killed in April 9 wreck near Brook Hill School

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard Police Chief Jeff Bragg released more information about a wreck that took the life of one woman on April 9.

The wreck happened on N. Houston St. near the entrance of The Brook Hill School at 2:52 p.m. that day. The wreck involved two vehicles.

Bragg said that a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle. That vehicle was driven by Christina McCullough. His vehicle crashed into McCullough’s, and she was ejected.

She died at the scene.

Police are now waiting for various test results, such as toxicology, to come back, Bragg said. The juvenile driver was cited in the crash.

