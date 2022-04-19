Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bullard police identify woman killed in April 9 wreck near Brook Hill School

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard Police Chief Jeff Bragg released more information about a wreck that took the life of one woman on April 9.

The wreck happened on N. Houston St. near the entrance of The Brook Hill School at 2:52 p.m. that day. The wreck involved two vehicles.

Bragg said that a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle. That vehicle was driven by Christina McCullough. His vehicle crashed into McCullough’s, and she was ejected.

She died at the scene.

Police are now waiting for various test results, such as toxicology, to come back, Bragg said. The juvenile driver was cited in the crash.

RELATED:

+ 1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This video still shows a puff of dirt apparently from a bullet.
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy
Morris County shooting
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
TxDOT reports 17% increase in distracted driving deaths
TxDOT roadwork for the week of April 18