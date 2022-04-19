Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very pleasant Monday to start off our work week. Finally, a Monday without the threat of severe weather. Tuesday is likely to start out under a Mostly Cloudy sky, but a partly cloudy sky is expected by the afternoon. A cool start to our Tuesday and a very mild afternoon is expected as well. Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a chance or a few showers and/or an isolated thundershower. No severe storms are expected. Thursday through Saturday should be partly cloudy with much warmer temperatures expected. A Breezy, Southerly Wind, will warm us up quickly during this time period. A few PM showers/thundershowers are possible on Sunday, with a slightly better chance on Monday of next week. Once again, at this time, we are not expecting much in the way of severe storms. By Thursday, we are looking for morning lows to get into the middle 60s and stay there for several days and highs will get into the middle 80s. Warmer Days Ahead. Have a wonderful Night!

