New exhibit at Gregg County Historical Museum recalls Vietnam War

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new exhibit at the Gregg County Historical Museum takes viewers back to the Vietnam War.

The exhibit Rain in Our Hearts is photographs from the book written by Kilgore native Gary Ford. Ford served in Vietnam and the photographs depicted are from the Alpha Company from 1969 to 1970. The photos depict the lives of the Vietnamese people and the soldiers during the year that photographer James Logue took them.

“Gary Ford actually called me from Georgia and said hey we put this brand new book together we want someone to do an exhibit I just wasn’t sure who to call. Called you guys. I was like yes this is fantastic. This is exactly the grass roots type of exhibit we want to do. The person that wrote Rain in our Heart is from Kilgore, Texas. Served in the war and wrote an amazing book with a great friend who took amazing photographs,” said Lindsay Loy, Executive Director of the Gregg County Historical Museum.

Author Gary Ford along with his photographer James Logue will be in Longview at the Gregg County Historical Museum on Saturday, April 30th at 1 p.m. as part of their lecture series.

