Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 50s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds will be breezy at times with gusts of 12 to 15 mph. More clouds move in this evening and overnight with a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday and Friday look partly cloudy, warm and breezy with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Warm, breezy conditions continue into the weekend with slight chances for rain late Sunday and a better chance for thunderstorms along a cold front on Monday.

