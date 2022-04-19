Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Manhunt underway in Hopkins County for inmate who walked away from work detail

Melton Medina-Tuirubiates, 49
Melton Medina-Tuirubiates, 49(Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOPKINS COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail in Sulphur Springs on Monday.

Melton Medina-Tuirubiates, 49, was in custody for possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office says. On Monday morning he was on a work detail at the Sulphur Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant when he escaped. He was last see wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue hooded Carhartt-style jacket. He is reported to be 5′11″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Tonight deputies are still searching a location NE of I-30 & loop 301 in a rural area, according to the sheriff’s office. They say they believe he is still in that area based off of sightings that have been reported.

If you have any information please contact dispatch at 903-885-2768.

Saltillo ISD says they will take precautions on Tuesday due to the escaped inmate.

They posted on Monday evening that In reference to the fugitive that escaped custody in Hopkins County, deputies believe he is still in their area based off of sightings that have been reported. As a safety precaution, Saltillo ISD will be on a lock out Tuesday, April 19.

Classes will continue as normal but student movement will be restricted, the district said. Class changes from the main building to out buildings will be done under supervision of the administration. Officer Ray was involved in the search on Monday and has direct communication with the sheriff’s office. Watch the school district’s Facebook page for updates to this information.

