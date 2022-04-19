Man wanted out of Bossier Parish arrested in Marshall after police chase

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man wanted in Bossier Parish for aggravated robbery with a firearm was arrested in Marshall, Texas Tuesday, April 19 after a police chase.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began in Hallsville and ended in Marshall when the man crashed at the intersection of SL 390 and US 80. The driver was identified as George Reed.

Reed will be charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle in addition to aggravated robbery with a firearm.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

