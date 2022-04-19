Longview board to consider zoning approval for neighborhood pub with soccer field

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has plans for a neighborhood pub on Boorman Trail in Longview.

Kenneth Shore says he will be the first to apply for the newly created neighborhood pub zone.

“In our previous code, bars, taverns, pubs were kind of lumped into one use. It was just called bar/nightclub, and it was only allowed in heavy commercial zoning. And so, through the adoption of the UDC, it split that use out into two different uses. One bar/nightclub, and then the other one neighborhood tavern/wine bar less than 2500 square feet,” said Longview City Planner Angela Choy.

Shore says the business will have two five-a-side soccer fields attached and include a beer garden, cabaña bar and a snack bar.

“Having the two five-a-side soccer fields will be fun for the kids. You could come out, have a beer, the kids could play. There will be two grass fields where they can play. And have a little bit of live music,” said developer Kenneth Shore.

A rendering of the cabana area for a proposed neighborhood pub in Longview. (Kenneth Shore)

Five-a-side soccer is similar to conventional soccer, but with a smaller field and less players.

A rendering of the soccer field for a proposed neighborhood pub in Longview. (Kenneth Shore)

The City of Longview Planning and Zoning committee will consider the zone measure Tuesday night. If approved it will go before Longview City Council in coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.