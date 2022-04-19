Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gas well explosion reported at BAFB; 2 injured

BAFB
By Rachael Thomas and Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An explosion of a gas well on Barksdale Air Force Base was reported just before noon on Tuesday, April 19.

Officials with BAFB say it happened at 11:40 a.m. and that Base Emergency Response Personnel, along with Louisiana State Police responded to the situation. The well exploded on the East Reservation of the base.

Two contracted personnel from Energy Transfer LP sustained injuries as a result of the explosion. They were transferred to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

“The safety of all those in our community is a top priority,” said Col. Scott Weyermuller, 2d Bomb Wing Base Commander. “The swift response of our emergency management teams and our community partners played a critical role in minimizing the impact to the installation and local area.”

A small fire followed the explosion, impacting around half an acre of land. The base says the incident is unrelated to controlled detonations that occurred on base today, and construction on I-220.

A resident who lives near the Bodcau Gate said she heard the explosion when it happened.

“Kind of shook the ground some. I was in the kitchen when I heard it. It didn’t bother me,” said Mary Tryna.

She said this isn’t the first time she’s experienced something like this.

