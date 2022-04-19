Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Florida man recovering after being mauled by two tigers

A Florida man is recovering after being mauled by two tigers at an Everglades airboat tour company last month. (Credit: WBBH via CNN Newsource)
By WBBH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WBBH) - A Florida man is recovering after being mauled by two tigers at an Everglades airboat tour company last month.

The victim was a mechanic with the company, but he was not supposed to have any close contact with Daisy, an 18-year-old Siberian tiger, and Duruba, a 15-year-old Bengal tiger.

Their caretaker had just finished feeding them when Ignacio Meabe saw a piece of chicken left sitting in their cage.

He says he “got down on the ground” to throw the tigers the chicken.

Daisy bit his left hand after he pet her head. Meabe tried using his right hand to beat her away, but that is when Duruba clenched on.

Meabe was asked why he did it even though he was not supposed to be around the tigers.

“I’m just crazy. I don’t know what happened,” he said.

The “crazy” idea led to catastrophic wounds.

He remembers looking at his arms before his memory went dark.

“My bone. I couldn’t move my hand,” Meabe said. “The rest of the day, I don’t remember.”

Getting close to a big cat is a bad idea.

“It’s just asking for trouble to get into a cage with one of them,” said “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin.

Baskin says she has been following Meabe’s story.

“It’s wrong on so many levels,” she said. “For someone to feel so comfortable walking in and touching a tiger, tells you that all of that education around zoos has not worked.”

Last December, a cleaner at Naples Zoo was attacked after he tried to feed a tiger there. The tiger died after being shot by deputies.

After a weeks-long stay in the hospital, Meabe is home.

He is still recovering but has full motion of both arms. His worst injury was losing the tip of his middle finger.

“Doctors say everything is good,” Meabe said.

Meabe wants everyone to know that no one asked him to go in the cage. He did that on his own.

Copyright 2022 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This video still shows a puff of dirt apparently from a bullet.
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy
Source: KLTV Staff
Bullard police identify woman killed in April 9 wreck near Brook Hill School
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
Crash at 64 and Eisenhower
1 in custody, 1 fled on foot at end of Smith County chase
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Sentencing phase begins for Tyler man charged in boating death of teen

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is...
EXPLAINER: Here’s what happens in the post-mask world of travel
A viral video of a little boy being taken into custody and put into a patrol in New York has...
8-year-old detained by police in New York
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say
Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to...
Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government