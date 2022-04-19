Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Few showers/t'showers northern areas this evening. Sctrd showers/t'showers on Wed, ending PM hours. Warming Up/More Humidity.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are expecting an increase in clouds as the day/night move along with a few showers and/or thundershowers over the northern sections of East Texas, generally north of Interstate 20 during the mid to late evening hours. Nothing is expected to become severe, but, as always, we will monitor for you. On Wednesday, we are expecting some showers/thundershowers across portions of East Texas, once again, nothing is anticipated to become too strong. A few showers are possible late Wed/early on Thu, then we dry out for a few days...and warm up quite a bit. The southerly winds are expected to be quite breezy through early next week...increasing our temperatures and humidity values. Sctrd showers are possible Sunday PM and then more are expected on Monday of next week as a cold front passes through East Texas. A few storms may be stronger with this front, so stay tuned as we approach the beginning of next week. Once the front passes through, the rain chances end and temperatures cool down a bit. Have a great day.

