New certification allows Elysian Fields VFD to respond to medical calls

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elysian Fields Volunteer Fire Department has become a licensed first responder organization with Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Members of the department completed classes which now gives the department the ability to run medical calls for the community and district. This came about due to calls in the past where patients needed medical treatment.

“Having that early intervention, that basic life saving services from bleeding trauma to cardiac response that not necessary could have saved the person’s life it could have. We want never know till we start trying it,” said Darrin Peeples, Assistant Fire Chief for Elysian Fields VFD.

“Now that we are into the medical side of it, it’s a new area. We are now just getting our feet on the ground with it but I think we are going to do a lot for our community,” said Robert Bryan, Chief of Elysian Fields VFD.

Elysian Fields Volunteer Fire Department also requested a grant through the Gary Sinise Foundation in which they asked for four AED defibrillators and they received four to go along with one that was purchased by a local business owner.

