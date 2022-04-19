Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New certification allows Elysian Fields VFD to respond to medical calls

Elysian Fields VFD
Elysian Fields VFD((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elysian Fields Volunteer Fire Department has become a licensed first responder organization with Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Members of the department completed classes which now gives the department the ability to run medical calls for the community and district. This came about due to calls in the past where patients needed medical treatment.

“Having that early intervention, that basic life saving services from bleeding trauma to cardiac response that not necessary could have saved the person’s life it could have. We want never know till we start trying it,” said Darrin Peeples, Assistant Fire Chief for Elysian Fields VFD.

“Now that we are into the medical side of it, it’s a new area. We are now just getting our feet on the ground with it but I think we are going to do a lot for our community,” said Robert Bryan, Chief of Elysian Fields VFD.

Elysian Fields Volunteer Fire Department also requested a grant through the Gary Sinise Foundation in which they asked for four AED defibrillators and they received four to go along with one that was purchased by a local business owner.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris County shooting
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
This video still shows a puff of dirt apparently from a bullet.
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event

Latest News

Cornyn Broadband Roundtable
Masks At Airports
Jeffrey Hampton Sentencing Trial
Smith County Chase And Shooting
Source: KLTV Staff
Bullard police identify woman killed in April 9 wreck near Brook Hill School