Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County

Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.(Crims Chapel VFD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was flown to a hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle wreck in the county.

The wreck happened on Hwy 322 at CR 243A, according to Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. It involved a loaded truck tractor and a passenger vehicle.

Along with Crims Chapel VFD, Rusk County OEM and Henderson Fire Department responded. The crews performed a lengthy extrication, they said, and then the driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to the hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.(Crims Chapel VFD)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Morris County shooting
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop

Latest News

Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex
Melton Medina-Tuirubiates, 49
Manhunt underway in Hopkins County for inmate who walked away from work detail
Survey shows Gen Z/Millennial mental health impacted most by pandemic
Survey shows Gen Z/Millennial mental health impacted most by pandemic
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Some dishonest contractors may try to take advantage of East Texans after the storm. Here's...
Better Business Bureau warns East Texans of 'storm chaser' contractors