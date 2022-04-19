‘Dressed up’ banana pudding by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a delicious twist on the usual (and also delicious) banana pudding. I decided to use Pepperidge Farms Chessmen cookies in place of vanilla wafers, and though I used instant pudding, I gussied that up, too, to make it extraordinarily good.
‘Dressed up’ banana pudding
2 packages Pepperidge Farms chessmen cookies
6-7 ripe bananas – sliced
2 cups cold milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
One 5 ounce box instant vanilla pudding
14 oz can sweetened condensed milk
8 oz package cream cheese – room temperature
4 cups heavy cream
4 tablespoons confectioners sugar
In a mixing bowl, combine pudding and milk using a hand mixer. Add to it the softened cream cheese and condensed milk, Blend well, and place in fridge to thicken for a few minutes.
In another mixing bowl, whip the cream, confectioners sugar, and vanilla extract until fluffy.
Slice the bananas.
Layer the chessmen cookies across the bottom of a 9x13 dish. Top with a layer of bananas, then pudding. Add a layer of whipped cream, then repeat layers, finishing with a layer of whipped cream.
I like to garnish the top with crumbled cookies.
Refrigerate, and then enjoy!
