Chick-fil-A opens in Marshall, Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Those nuggets, waffle fries and more.

There’s a new Chick-fil-A in the ArkLaTex.

The popular chicken restaurant chain opened its doors in Marshall, Texas, on Monday, April 18.

It’s the first Chick-fil-A in the Marshall area.

They were so busy, the restaurant’s manager had no time to talk on camera.

But he did tell KSLA News 12 that they had a better-than-expected opening.

(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.