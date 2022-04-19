Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chick-fil-A opens in Marshall, Texas

Manager says they had a better-than-expected opening
The new Chick-fil-A in Marshall, Texas, had a better-than-expected opening, the restaurant's manager told KSLA News 12.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Scott Pace
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Those nuggets, waffle fries and more.

There’s a new Chick-fil-A in the ArkLaTex.

The popular chicken restaurant chain opened its doors in Marshall, Texas, on Monday, April 18.

It’s the first Chick-fil-A in the Marshall area.

They were so busy, the restaurant’s manager had no time to talk on camera.

But he did tell KSLA News 12 that they had a better-than-expected opening.

(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

