Attorney files lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners over $25 fine

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin attorney has filed a lawsuit against the commissioners court in relation to his fine for going over a three-minute time limit in a public hearing.

Flournoy alleges in his lawsuit that the public hearing was not an adequate hearing regarding the employment of Unit Road Engineer Chuck Walker. He also states he did not get an opportunity to defend himself against the fine, stating “even a cold-blooded murderer is allowed to present a defense to criminal charges.”

WATCH: Bob Flournoy addresses Angelina County Commissioners Court

Flournoy also stated “it is improper and malicious for the Commissioners Court to file a grievance with the State Bar of Texas when the Plaintiff was acting and speaking in a personal capacity only.”

In the petition for lawsuit, Flournoy states County Judge Keith Wright attempted to pay Flournoy’s fine. Flournoy states the payment not be accepted because it would mean Flournoy could not appeal his case.

Angelina County Clerk Amy Fincher confirmed Flournoy’s fine has been paid by Wright.

This development is the latest in a timeline of events involving the recently fired Walker, who has filed a whistleblower claim against the commissioners court.

