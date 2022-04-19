Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Americans are going to church less, poll finds

A recent poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.
A recent poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.(StockSnap from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Americans’ church membership is at its lowest numbers in years.

According to a recent poll from Gallup, memberships to houses of worship continued to decline last year and dropped below 50% for the first time in Gallup’s eight-decade trend.

In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.

Researchers with Gallup said U.S. church membership was 73% when they first measured such numbers in 1937. Church membership remained near 70% for the next six decades, before beginning a steady decline around the turn of the 21st century.

Gallup reports the decline in church membership is primarily a function of the increasing number of Americans who express no religious preference.

Over the past two decades, the percentage of Americans who do not identify with any religion has grown from 8% in 1998-2000 to 13% in 2008-2010 and 21% over the past three years.

Gallup also reported it found declines in church membership when it comes to the younger generations but less of a drop among Republicans, as well as married adults and college graduates.

Church membership was found to be the highest among those groups, people who live in the South and Black adults.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris County shooting
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
This video still shows a puff of dirt apparently from a bullet.
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event

Latest News

Cornyn Broadband Roundtable
Masks At Airports
Jeffrey Hampton Sentencing Trial
Smith County Chase And Shooting
Actor Johnny Depp took the stand in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard...
Johnny Depp testifies in defamation suit he's never 'struck any woman'