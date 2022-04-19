Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 Athens firefighters deployed to Big Spring to help fight wildfires

Athens Fire and Rescue's Fire Driver Brock Bozeman, Firefighter Justin Miller, and Firefighter...
Athens Fire and Rescue's Fire Driver Brock Bozeman, Firefighter Justin Miller, and Firefighter Jonathan Surlet (pictured, from left)(City of Athens Facebook page)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Athens says three of their firefighters are going to provide mutual aid to departments in the Big Spring area.

Athens Fire and Rescue’s fire driver Brock Bozeman, firefighter Justin Miller, and firefighter Jonathan Surlet deployed Tuesday morning to Big Spring as part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike team. The TIFMAS program is coordinated by the Texas A&M Forest Service and is a framework through which fire and rescue agencies work together to provide support for state and national incidents as diverse as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and wildfires.

Texas, in particular areas to the west of Interstate 35, is under severe drought conditions, the city noted. The state has been experiencing large numbers of wildfire activities that require substantial resources for control and extinguishment. The strike team is comprised of personnel and equipment from Athens Fire/Rescue, Beaumont Fire-Rescue, Nacogdoches Fire Department, Smith County Emergency Services District (ESD) 2, and Texarkana, Texas Fire Departments. Crew members are deployed for a 14-day mission assignment.

