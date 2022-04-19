1 in custody, 1 fled on foot at end of Smith County chase

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a pursuit ended with a suspect crashing into several vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Bellwood Road at 1:38 p.m., but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit initiated.

The suspect turned west onto Highway 31 west before taking a right northbound on Eisenhower Drive. The vehicle pursuit ended at the intersection of Eisenhower and Highway 64 after the suspect crashed into several other vehicles.

According to Larry Christian, no one involved in the accident said they were injured. A male suspect was taken into custody and illegal narcotics were found in the vehicle. A female passenger exited the vehicle and fled from the scene. Additional units arrived and are searching for her but at this time she has not been located. She is possibly wearing a pink top and short pants.

