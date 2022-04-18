Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman’s body found inside bag on New York sidewalk

Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police,...
Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman’s body was found inside a duffel bag in Queens over the weekend, according to multiple media reports.

A person walking in the Forest Park neighborhood said they noticed blood coming out of the bag left on the sidewalk and called 911 at around 8 a.m. Saturday, WABC reported.

Police said they found the woman’s body in the bag, and emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said they followed a blood trail to the woman’s home about a half-mile away, WNBC reported.

The woman’s 13-year-old son was questioned in connection to the discovery and released, and police said they no longer consider him or her husband persons of interest in her death, WCBS reported.

The woman’s husband and 17-year-old son were out of town when the body was found, WCBS said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the woman’s cause of death is yet to be determined, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris County shooting
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
A capture from surveillance footage which allegedly shows Jacolby Wallace during a convenience...
Marshall men charged in Tyler convenience store robbery

Latest News

Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Sentencing phase begins for Tyler man charged in boating death of teen
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., emerges from the chamber to cheer the vote...
Gun safety activists decry inaction as US shootings surge
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The...
Uber, Lyft drop mask mandate for riders, drivers
A new study suggests that playing loud rock music during surgery can enhance the surgeons'...
Loud music played in operating room can enhance surgeons' performance, study says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting...
CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases