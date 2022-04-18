United Way, Brookshire’s announce winner of drawing for Hyundai Elantra

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United Way of Smith County and Brookshire’s Grocery Company announced the winner of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra SE donated by Patterson on Monday.

Curtis Wiggins, the Vice President of Information Technology at Brookshire’s is the winner. He has been making contributions to the United Way from payroll deductions for many years. There were more than 2,000 entries from local individuals who pledged $5 a week or more last year.

“I was extremely surprised, didn’t have a clue. Didn’t even know that the drawing was taking place today or was being announced today. A lot of good things come from the community through the United Way. Just something that is really just natural to do,” Wiggins said.

The first thing Wiggins said he was going to do was call his wife and let her know he won the drawing for the car.

