Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to American Idol top 20

Fritz Hager III
Fritz Hager III(American Broadcasting Company)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Fritz Hager III stunned American Idol’s trio of judges, inspiring tears and standing ovations.

On Sunday night’s broadcast, Hager performed a soulful, falsetto rendition of Billie Eilish’s When the Party’s Over. When he finished, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie stood and applauded. Richie admitted to crying before heaping praise on Hager and his performance.

“That was a stellar performance from you. It was one of the most touching performances I’ve ever seen from you. Continue that,” Richie said. “Vote, America. Vote.”

Voting has since closed but viewers can tune in tonight, Monday, at 7 p.m. on ABC to see if Hager has made the cut for the top 14.

