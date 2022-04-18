Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Professional Dress Closet opens for Tyler ISD CTE students preparing for interviews

By Erin Wides
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology students now have access to professional dress clothes, and they’re free.

The Professional Dress Closet is now open at the Career and Technology Center thanks to donations from community members and businesses.

They’ve got men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, and some accessories. The goal is to help students look their best to make a good impression as they enter the workforce.

“We noticed that there was a gap in a need for professional dress sometimes for some of the interviews they might get for an internship, or a job, or an apprenticeship,” said Jessica Brown, CTE Work-based Learning Coordinator. “So the professional dress closet was started so that we could help equip our students to be even more successful so they could look the part for their interviews once they already have their certifications and all the skills ready then they can get hired hopefully.”

On Thursday the center is hosting an Opportunity Fair with more than 90 businesses and organizations that could potentially hire students for work or an internship.

Students can visit the closet during their CTE class period or by emailing Brown to set up an appointment at jessica.brown@tylerisd.org.

