PD: Texas man pretended to be girl on social media app to lure, rape boy

ABILENE, Texas (KWTX) - The Abilene Police Department arrested Slade Dean King, 31, for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Police said the Abilene man was taken into custody on Friday, April 15, 2022, and charged with second degree felony sexual assault of a child.

Authorities learned about the allegations after a teenaged boy made an outcry.

Police said the teen and King were not previously acquainted and King contacted the boy using a popular social media application.

According to investigators, King posed as a teenage girl to meet up with the boy at a south Abilene home where the assault allegedly took place.

King was transported to the Taylor County Jail and has since been released on bond.

The Department warns parents, and teens who use social media applications to be cautious when interacting with anyone they do not directly know.

Social media apps make it easy for predators with malicious intentions to pose as someone else.

