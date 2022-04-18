Passerby rescues resident from Henderson County fire

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The resident of a Payne Springs home on fire was rescued by a random passerby on Sunday.

According to a social media post by Payne Springs Fire Rescue, volunteer emergency responders were alerted to a structure fire in the Bushwacker subdivision around 3:20 p.m. The fire was called in by a passerby who saw the fire and managed to rescue the resident by getting them out of the structure and to safety. The resident was transported by EMS to receive care for minor injuries.

The fire was extinguished by Payne Springs Fire Rescue with assistance by Gun Barrel City Fire, Eustace Fire and Malakoff Fire.

