Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Passerby rescues resident from Henderson County fire

Payne Springs structure fire.
Payne Springs structure fire.(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The resident of a Payne Springs home on fire was rescued by a random passerby on Sunday.

According to a social media post by Payne Springs Fire Rescue, volunteer emergency responders were alerted to a structure fire in the Bushwacker subdivision around 3:20 p.m. The fire was called in by a passerby who saw the fire and managed to rescue the resident by getting them out of the structure and to safety. The resident was transported by EMS to receive care for minor injuries.

The fire was extinguished by Payne Springs Fire Rescue with assistance by Gun Barrel City Fire, Eustace Fire and Malakoff Fire.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris County shooting
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
A capture from surveillance footage which allegedly shows Jacolby Wallace during a convenience...
Marshall men charged in Tyler convenience store robbery

Latest News

Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Sentencing phase begins for Tyler man charged in boating death of teen
Jasper police release name of man found near auto parts store
U.S. Sen. Cornyn joins East Texas leaders for broadband roundtable
This video still shows a puff of dirt apparently from a bullet.
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy
Suspect in pursuit fires at Smith County deputy
Suspect in pursuit fires at Smith County deputy