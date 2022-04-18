Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the 50s with a few clouds across the area. Clouds will quickly clear out by late morning and then mostly sunny skies and a light breeze are expected this afternoon. Temperatures today will stay just below average in the lower to mid 70s today. Another beautiful day on the way for tomorrow before clouds increase tomorrow evening. The next chance for rain will be midweek but not everyone will see the showers and storms Wednesday. Partly cloudy and warmer for Thursday and Friday before more rain chances pop up this weekend.

