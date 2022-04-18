Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Clearing skies this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy/mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tonight, clouds will roll back in, and temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s overnight. Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with highs again in the mid 70s. Our next chance for rain in East Texas will be Wednesday, when scattered showers and storms move through the area beginning in the morning, possibly lasting into the afternoon and evening.

After Wednesday, we’ll stay dry for the remainder of the work week with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain will then return by Saturday and Sunday with low rain chances in the forecast for both days. Other than that, partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s for next weekend. Have a great Monday!

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips