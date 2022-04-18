Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway

A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A major Tyler roadway was temporarily shut down overnight following a pursuit that ended in a crash.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, when an officer attempted to stop a driver for possible intoxicated driving, the driver sped up instead of stopping. Because of the possible threat to other drivers, the report states the officer pursued the vehicle eastbound on Front Street, then turned onto Palace Avenue which turns into 155 Frankston Highway.

The pursuit ended when the suspect driver crashed into a vehicle headed eastbound on Walton Road. The other vehicle had the green light.

The male driver and female occupant of the suspect vehicle were both taken to a local hospital. Their status is unknown. Criminal charges are pending against the driver.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Frankston Highway was shut down for several hours while investigators worked the scene of the crash and was reopened just before 2 a.m..

